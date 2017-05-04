Equestrian obstacle course added to Colorado Springs park | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Mark Bibb rides his horse, "Hank" Friday, May 5, 2017, out of a pond that's part of a new equestrian course opening Saturday in Bear Creek Regional Park southeast of the Norris Penrose Event Center. When fully completed the course is expected to have at least 50 obstacles for horses and riders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|Thu
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC