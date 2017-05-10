The Gazette is Colorado Springs's most trusted source for breaking news, sports, weather, obituaries, politics, business, art, entertainment, blogs, video, photos. What to watch on TV for the week of May 14-May 20: Pageants, talking dogs, Ponzi schemes and much more A renewable energy developer wants to build a small biomass plant to power the El Paso County jail as part of its grand plan to turn wood and brush cleared during wildfire mitigation into marketable products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.