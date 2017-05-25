El Paso County sheriff recommending switch in jail health care providers | Colorado Springs Gazet...
El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder has called for an end to the county's nearly 20-year relationship with its controversial jail medical services provider. A memo made public Thursday shows that the Sheriff's Office has recommended terminating its relationship with Correct Care Solutions of Nashville, Tenn., in favor of the sheriff's preferred pick, Armor Correctional Health Services of Miami.
