14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Proposed changes to El Paso County commissioner districts have drawn the ire of local residents who say county officials should have involved the public sooner. At a hearing at the commissioners' regular Thursday meeting, Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman presented three options for changing the district boundaries, kicking off a 30-day comment period for residents to voice their opinions on the proposals before commissioners vote on the plans in late June.

