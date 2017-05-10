El Paso County DA promotes prosecutor to replace newly appointed judge
Prosecutor Martha McKinney has been appointed chief deputy district attorney, filling a vacancy left by the departure of Shannon Gerhart, who was appointed to the El Paso County bench in April. "Martha's experience, leadership skills, passion for the truth, and unwavering dedication to the pursuit of justice makes her a valuable asset," District Attorney Dan May said in a written statement.
