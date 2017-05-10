Dozens of countries hit by huge cyberextortion attack | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

Dozens of countries hit by huge cyber...

Dozens of countries hit by huge cyberextortion attack

Dozens of countries were hit with a huge cyberextortion attack Friday that locked up computers and held users' files for ransom at a multitude of hospitals, companies and government agencies. The malicious software behind the onslaught appeared to exploit a vulnerability in Microsoft Windows that was supposedly identified by the National Security Agency for its own intelligence-gathering purposes and was later leaked to the internet.

