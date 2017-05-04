Doherty Spartan Invitational
Highlights from the track meet at Garry Berry Stadium Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Colorado Springs. Photos by Christian Murdock Stephen Vaughn of Palmer Ridge clears 12 feet, 8 inches to win the pole vault competition Saturday, May 6, 2017, during the Doherty Spartan Invitational at Garry Berry Stadium in Colorado Springs.
