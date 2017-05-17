Deputy attorney general appoints spec...

Deputy attorney general appoints special counsel to oversee probe of Russian interference in elec...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, attorney and former FBI Director Robert Mueller, right, arrives for a court hearing at the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco. The Justice Department has decided to appoint a special counsel to investigate possible coordination between Trump associates and Russian officials seeking to meddle in last year's election, according to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f... May 13 Jason 2
Adderall (Aug '12) May 12 DEA 12
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) May 6 Pennsylvania pissed 25
Election Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10) May 4 legal citizen 291
looking for an old friend May 4 Princess 1
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Apr 27 Nicole Jay 87
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) Apr 25 NEW resident 2
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,123 • Total comments across all topics: 281,096,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC