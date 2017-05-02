Daily NewsLathen to resign as executive director of Colorado Springs Forward
In a news release Monday, Colorado Springs Forward representatives said Lathen is leaving the organization to accept a position as vice president of All Thing Possible Ministries, a California-based Christian nonprofit. "The mission of Colorado Springs Forward is clear, pure and impactful," Lathen said in the release.
