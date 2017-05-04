CVS, the nation's No. 2 drugstore chain, ramps up Colorado Springs expansion plans
CVS Health Corp., the nation's second-largest drugstore chain, plans to build a third stand-alone store in Colorado Springs as it continues its expansion into the Pikes Peak region. Rhode Island-based CVS intends to demolish a former ANB Bank building on the southeast corner of Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle and construct a 13,111-square-foot store in its place, according to documents submitted this week to the city's Land Use Review Division.
