CVS, the nation's No. 2 drugstore chain, ramps up Colorado Springs expansion plans

CVS Health Corp., the nation's second-largest drugstore chain, plans to build a third stand-alone store in Colorado Springs as it continues its expansion into the Pikes Peak region. Rhode Island-based CVS intends to demolish a former ANB Bank building on the southeast corner of Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle and construct a 13,111-square-foot store in its place, according to documents submitted this week to the city's Land Use Review Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.