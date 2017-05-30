'Continuum' in America the Beautiful Park getting a fresh shine | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

Dillon Patterson of Creative Fabrications in Colorado Springs sandblasts the Julie Penrose Fountain Thursday, May 25, 2017. Sculptor Bill Burgess and architect David Barber's $1.8 million sculpture, also called the Julie Penrose Fountain, that rests plumply in America the Beautiful Park had developed a rusty-looking tarnish after a decade of battling the elements and being regularly bathed in the chemically-treated water that runs throughout the four-story, 24-ton revolving steel helix.

