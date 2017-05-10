In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo then-FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Last week, then-FBI Director James B. Comey requested more resources from the Justice Department for his bureau's investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, according to two officials with knowledge of the discussion.

