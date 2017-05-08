Colorado's Gardner squares off with Kim Jong Un in war of words | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., center, join by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., praises fellow Coloradan, Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. In a superheated international exchange that takes tit for tat to a whole new level - one that only could involve North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un - the nuke-minded communist country has pushed back at Colorado Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner for referring to Kim as a "whack job" in an interview the other day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC