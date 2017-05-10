Colorado Springs student wins national Young Marine of the Year title | Colorado Springs Gazette,...
Angel Luiz Orozco, a junior at Sierra High School in Harrison School District 2, was selected May 6 as this year's recipient, at an adult leaders' conference in Las Vegas. It's a goal he's been working toward since joining the national youth education and service organization at age 8. "It was the culmination of most of my life, and in that moment, all I could do was release a strangled breath," he said after the announcement.
