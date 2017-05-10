Colorado Springs student wins nationa...

Colorado Springs student wins national Young Marine of the Year title | Colorado Springs Gazette,...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Angel Luiz Orozco, a junior at Sierra High School in Harrison School District 2, was selected May 6 as this year's recipient, at an adult leaders' conference in Las Vegas. It's a goal he's been working toward since joining the national youth education and service organization at age 8. "It was the culmination of most of my life, and in that moment, all I could do was release a strangled breath," he said after the announcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adderall (Aug '12) May 9 Jess 11
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) May 6 Pennsylvania pissed 25
Election Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10) May 4 legal citizen 291
looking for an old friend May 4 Princess 1
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Apr 27 Nicole Jay 87
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) Apr 25 NEW resident 2
Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m... Apr 13 Mimi Crist 2
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,788 • Total comments across all topics: 280,949,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC