Colorado Springs stabbing victim's mother: Son loyal, protected those he cared about
Those who knew Jeremy Basamania best weren't surprised to learn he died defending the people he cared about, his mother said. "He was very protective of his friends and his children and his loved ones ... which is what got him killed, I guess," said Darla Basamania, who lives in eastern Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 25
|Samantha Blackwood
|24
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC