Colorado Springs stabbing death is ruled city's 12th homicide this year, two men arrested
At this time last year, Colorado Springs had recorded two homicides and The Gazette reports the city saw 22 homicides - a seven-year low - in all of 2016. Jason Kover, 35, likely will face a first-degree murder charge, while Michael Adkisson, 33, was arrested on accusations of accessory to first-degree murder.
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 25
|Samantha Blackwood
|24
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
