Colorado Springs police searching for teen suspect in three homicides

Colorado Springs police are searching for a teen accused in the deaths of three other teens in a 10-month span. Endo Isaiah Velarde already was named in the investigation of the double-slaying of Coronado High School friends Derek Greer and Natalie Cano-Partida when Colorado Springs police named him Friday as a suspect in the 2016 killing of 18-year-old Oscar Navarrete-Moreno.

