Colorado Springs hospital operator begins construction on long-awaited St. Francis expansion

Patient volumes have grown so fast at St. Francis Medical Center that the northeast Colorado Springs hospital needed an expansion four years before Monday's groundbreaking ceremony for a 168,000-square-foot addition. That growth has required some short-term fixes to accommodate additional patients until the $102 million project is scheduled to be completed in early 2019, but the addition should accommodate the hospital's needs for the next 20 years, said Mark Hartman, chief administrative officer of the 195-bed hospital at 6001 E. Woodmen Road.

