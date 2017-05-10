Colorado Springs has new ramen restau...

Colorado Springs has new ramen restaurant serving Asian comfort food

Molly Hamlin and Enrico Romagnoli, owners of Carbonella Creations, has moved to a larger restaurant space. Photo by Teresa Farney There were plenty of happy slurpers at the recently opened Rooster's House of Ramen, 323 N. Tejon St. And why not? Who doesn't enjoy tucking into a steaming bowl of noodles, fresh veggies and pork belly? This may be the first eatery devoted to ramen, the classic comfort food of Japan, to come to Colorado Springs.

