Colorado Springs election draws lots of cash

If you want to get the job done on a shoestring, Don Knight is your man. In the April 4 city election, Knight won a second term on Colorado Springs City Council by spending the least of any winning candidate, besides David Geislinger, who ran unopposed in the northern District 2, according to final campaign finance reports due May 4. Knight, elected to a second term in northwest District 1, spent $10,833 to win the race, which cost his campaign an average of only $1.04 per vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.