Colorado Springs chef, entrepreneur lands $75,000 for 'scooping bowl' on 'Shark Tank'

9 hrs ago

Tyler Peoples recently went on Shark Tank and go a $75,000 investment for his multi-user mixing bowl called a Scooping Bowl. Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette While it might seem like Tyler Peoples and his company, Peoples Design, became an overnight success for selling more than 3,000 of its "scooping bowl" since the Friday broadcast on the popular ABC-TV series "Shark Tank" featuring his appearance, there is plenty more to his story that started a decade ago.

