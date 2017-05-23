Colorado Springs among airports where TSA is testing separate electronic device screening
Travelers at the Colorado Springs Airport and nine other U.S. airports, including Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix, are being asked to place electronic devices bigger than a cellphone in separate bins so that they can be examined more closely. The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday that it has been testing the procedure at 10 airports for more than a year, and it may be expanded nationwide.
