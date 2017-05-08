Colorado Springs altruistic kidney donor helps save a life
Twenty-one year old Cody Maynard is helping to save a life with a gift of one of his kidneys. The Indiana University student and Air Academy graduate made an altruistic donation in February and is feeling well enough to hitchhike around Europe in the coming weeks.
