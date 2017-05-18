Colorado record-low unemployment rate in April again the nation's lowest
Colorado's job market ranked in April as the nation's best for a second consecutive month with the lowest unemployment rate in the 41 years of records kept by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at 2.3 percent. The jobless rate fell from 2.6 percent in March, which was also the nation's lowest for that month and the previous lowest rate on record for the state.
