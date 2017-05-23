Cheyenne Mountain, Mueller state parks giving dogs on trails a test run | Colorado Springs Gazett...
Beginning June 1 and running through the end of August, leashed dogs will be permitted on specified trails in both parks, Cheyenne Mountain outside of Colorado Springs and Mueller near Divide. Whether the policy sticks around will depend on dog owners following the rules, the dogs' impact on wildlife and the reaction of other park visitors - "there is no guarantee the experiment will even last three months if pet owners abuse the new policy," a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release warned.
