Car plows into Times Square crowd; 1 dead, about 20 hurt | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

A man drove the wrong way up a Times Square street at lunchtime Thursday and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk, killing one and injuring about 20 others, a law enforcement official said. Witnesses told police the driver appeared intoxicated, and he was taken into custody.

