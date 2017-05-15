Broncos' opener to feature first woman NFL play-by-play announcer in 30 years | Colorado Springs ...
The Broncos hosted the Chargers Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette Beth Mowins will become the first woman play-by-play announcer for an NFL game in about 30 years in the Denver Broncos' 2017 season opener on Sept.
