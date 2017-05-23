Authorities seek man who hurled table...

Authorities seek man who hurled table at woman in Colorado Springs brewery

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Authorities are searching for a man who threw a table at a woman at Pikes Peak Brewing Co., then hit her in the face and drove away with her cell phone. The man, known only as "Art," picked the woman up from the Citadel Mall on his motorcycle about noon May 12, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home f... May 13 Jason 2
Adderall (Aug '12) May 12 DEA 12
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) May 6 Pennsylvania pissed 25
Election Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10) May 4 legal citizen 291
looking for an old friend May 4 Princess 1
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Apr 27 Nicole Jay 87
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) Apr 25 NEW resident 2
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,235,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC