Authorities seek man who hurled table at woman in Colorado Springs brewery
Authorities are searching for a man who threw a table at a woman at Pikes Peak Brewing Co., then hit her in the face and drove away with her cell phone. The man, known only as "Art," picked the woman up from the Citadel Mall on his motorcycle about noon May 12, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
