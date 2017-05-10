'Armed and dangerous' teenager wanted for the killings of man, woman...

Police are searching for a teenager suspected in the murders of a man and woman who were found dead north of downtown Colorado Springs early Nineteen-year-old Elijah Phillips is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to a news release from Colorado Springs police. At about 12:40 a.m., police were called to a home on the 2500 block of Balboa Street, where they discovered the bodies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.