86-year-old pedestrian dies a week after driver backed into him in Colorado Springs
An 86-year-old man died Wednesday from injuries he suffered nearly a week ago when he was struck by a car that backed up into him as he attempted to cross the street, Colorado Springs police said. Manuel Peak of Colorado Springs was taken to the hospital May 11 after being hit by a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Ricardo Trevizo.
