Volunteers do their part to keep the Pikes Peak region beautiful on Earth Day | Colorado Springs ...
Hadley Ahrens, left, 10, laughs as her friend Isabel Ritz, 10, holds a doll they called 'creepy Jolenea' by the hair as they found her during the clean up event and thought the doll was the most interesting thing they found on Earth Day Saturday April 22, 2017. UpaDowna partnered with the Great American Cleanup Pikes Peak Partners as volunteers helped to clear and remove various pieces of trash from UpaDowna's adopted waterway trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 7
|Nancy Blackwood A...
|22
|Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06)
|Mar 31
|Roy martinez
|36
|Nicholas Brooks
|Mar 26
|Abb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC