Vigil held where Coronado High Schools students' bodies found a month ago | Colorado Springs Gaze...
Family and friends release balloons into the air during a memorial on Old Pueblo Road Friday, April 14, 2017, for murder victims Derek Greer and Natalie Cano-Partida whose bodies were found on the remote county road in March. Standing on the side of the road where Derek Greer and Natalie Cano-Partida's bodies were found, the teens' mothers said tragedy has bonded them for life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Thu
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 7
|Nancy Blackwood A...
|22
|Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06)
|Mar 31
|Roy martinez
|36
|Nicholas Brooks
|Mar 26
|Abb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC