Family and friends release balloons into the air during a memorial on Old Pueblo Road Friday, April 14, 2017, for murder victims Derek Greer and Natalie Cano-Partida whose bodies were found on the remote county road in March. Standing on the side of the road where Derek Greer and Natalie Cano-Partida's bodies were found, the teens' mothers said tragedy has bonded them for life.

