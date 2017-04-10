Family and friends release balloons into the air during a memorial on Old Pueblo Road Friday, April 14, 2017, for murder victims Derek Greer and Natalie Cano-Partida whose bodies were found on the remote county road in March. Standing on the side of the road where Derek Greer and Natalie Cano-Partida's bodies were found, the teens' mothers said tragedy has bonded them for life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.