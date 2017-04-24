'Urban Living Tour' introduces reside...

'Urban Living Tour' introduces residents to downtown Colorado Springs lifestyle | Colorado Spring...

Blue Dot Place at 412 S. Nevada Ave. is one the newer developments changing the face of the area south of downtown Colorado Springs. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette Standing between the exposed brick walls of her Tejon Street loft in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, Wylene Carol fielded question after question about her home of 16 years from curious visitors: Her unit at the Daniels Lofts was one of the 13 downtown residences featured in a first-of-its kind Colorado Springs "Urban Living Tour" launched by Downtown Ventures, a part of the Downtown Partnership advocacy group.

Read more at The Gazette.

