Third suspect sought in killing of 23-year-old whose body was found in Peyton

Authorities are searching for a third suspect in the killing of a 23-year-old man whose body was found nearly three weeks ago in El Paso County. Israel Jimenez-Roldan, also known as "Puerto-Rico" or "Rico," is wanted on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender in the death of Lawrence D. Gloster II, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.