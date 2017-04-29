Third suspect arrested in slaying of ...

Third suspect arrested in slaying of Lawrence Gloster, whose body was found east of Colorado Springs

Israel Jimenez-Roldan, 48, was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender Israel Jimenez-Roldan, 48, was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender related to the slaying of 23-year-old Gloster. The county sheriff's office, which is investigating the case, did not specifically say how Jimenez-Roldan is linked to Gloster's death.

