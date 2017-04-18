Temple Beit Torah in Colorado Springs marks 25 years

Temple Beit Torah marks a quarter century as the Reform Jewish Congregation in Colorado Springs with a 25th anniversary celebration Saturday at Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Since its founding in 1992, Temple Beit Torah has expanded its congregation, programs and interfaith outreach to the community, partnering with St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Faith Presbyterian Church and the Payne Chapel AME Church, and helping support charitable groups including Family Promise of Colorado Springs, Housing First and Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado.

