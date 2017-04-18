Taekwondo instructor accused of sexual assault; authorities looking for other possible victims

Authorities are asking anyone who may have been victimized by a Colorado Springs taekwondo instructor wanted for sexual assault to come forward. Glenn Allan Lainfiesta, 44, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, both felonies, and unlawful sexual contact, a misdemeanor, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

