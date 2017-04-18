Southwest downtown Colorado Springs plans unveiled for City Council
Plans to revive Colorado Springs' southwest downtown will be presented to the City Council Monday, along with a proposal to swap city land for a parcel owned by subsidiaries of Nor'wood Development Group. Nor'wood is the master developer for the downtown quadrant, where the U.S. Olympic Museum is expected to break ground this spring.
