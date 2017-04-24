Shrinking polar cap creates a 'fourth coast' for Colorado Springs-based Northern Command

As the Arctic ice continues to melt at record-breaking rates, the U.S. military is tasked with protecting newly opened, navigable sea lanes from competing nations. Most significantly, the Pentagon has its eyes set on Russia, whose mutual claims to the Arctic could allow for the establishment of a new military strategic position against the U.S. The responsibility for addressing these new threats and challenges to America's "fourth coast" falls squarely in the lap of Northern Command in Colorado Springs.

