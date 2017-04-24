Self-made: Colorado Springs tattoo artist fulfilled by tools from scratch
Ron Dolecek posed for a portrait at Lucky Devil Tattoo on Friday April 21, 2017. Dolecek is a rare tattoo artist who builds his own machines started his career in Kansas and has an obsession with tattoo history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|19 hr
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 25
|Samantha Blackwood
|24
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC