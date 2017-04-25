Second round of 2C road work begins in Colorado Springs
'Tis the season for road work, and the city is announcing its second year of 2C taxpayer funded road projects throughout the city. The project list includes portions of Pikes Peak Avenue through downtown, but does not include doing something about the pothole-filled street running east of downtown to at least Union Boulevard.
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|14 hr
|NEW resident
|2
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|15 hr
|Samantha Blackwood
|24
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
|Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06)
|Mar 31
|Roy martinez
|36
