North Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

In this July 27, 2013, file photo, North Korean soldiers turn and look towards leader Kim Jong Un as they carry packs marked with the nuclear symbol at a parade in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea's vice foreign minister Han Song Ryol said in an interview with the Associated Press on Friday, April 14, 2017: "We've got a powerful nuclear deterrent already in our hands, and we certainly will not keep our arms crossed in the face of a U.S. pre-emptive strike."

