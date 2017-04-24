Muslim inmates sue Colorado prison guards over pepper spray in prayer room | Colorado Springs Gaz...
On Thursday, June 17, 1999, Correctional Sgt. Tim McGill patrols the north side of the security fence at the Sterling Correctional Facility in Sterling, CO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|1 min
|Samantha Blackwood
|23
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
|Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06)
|Mar 31
|Roy martinez
|36
|Nicholas Brooks
|Mar 26
|Abb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC