Monday Colorado Springs crash killed Kansas soccer player
A serious crash that closed North Powers Boulevard Monday night killed a 24-year-old soccer player from Kansas, according to the El Paso County Coroner's Office. Police have released few details on the crash, but said an Audi collided with an SUV shortly after 8 p.m. near Powers and Barnes Road.
