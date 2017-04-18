Mariachi band ambushes Cory Gardner a...

Mariachi band ambushes Cory Gardner at members-only Colorado Springs Chamber meeting

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, who has been criticized for his aversion to holding town halls, was ambushed Wednesday by a mariachi band at what was supposed to be a small, members-only meeting with the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Organization at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Three organizations - including two focusing on Latino issues - were behind the musical interruption.

