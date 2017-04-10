March for Science demonstration being held Saturday at Colorado Springs City Hall | Colorado Spri...
A week after rallying outside of City Hall to demand President Donald Trump release his tax returns, protesters will again gather outside of the municipal hub Saturday as part of March for Science demonstrations in more than 600 cities across the world on Earth Day. "This is about promoting science and celebrating scientific inquiry," said Ryan Barry, president of Unite Colorado Springs, one of the organizations co-hosting the march.
