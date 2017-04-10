Lamborn jeered at during GOP congress...

Lamborn jeered at during GOP congressman's first town hall meeting in Colorado Springs

A boisterous crowd that included dozens of progressive activists peppered U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., Wednesday with questions, comments and jeers on health care reform, federal budget cuts and the cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base during his first town hall meeting of the year in Colorado Springs. The overflow crowd of more than 140 at the Colorado Springs Police Department's Stetson Hills substation included dozens of vocal members of the Colorado Springs-Colorado Action Network, created after President Donald Trump's election last November as a forum for progressives, liberals and others opposed to the new administration.

