Judge dismisses charges against alleged accomplice in Colorado Springs drug killing

10 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

An El Paso County judge dismissed a murder charge Wednesday against one of two men involved in a fatal shooting stemming from a 10-day feud over a drug deal. Prosecutors presented "absolutely no evidence" that Matthew Houston, 27, played a role in a February shooting in which Manuel "Manny" Vigil was killed and a second man paralyzed, 4th Judicial District Judge Deborah Grohs said at the conclusion of an evidentiary review.

