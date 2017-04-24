Hickenlooper, Trump administration disagree on monument's future | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
A view of two large alcoves along the Sand Canyon Trail at Canyon of the Ancients National Monument contain standing ruins of Native American homes. Photo by Andy Rogers/The Gazette Whether the Canyons of the Ancients is in the crosshairs to lose federal protections depends on who you believe, Gov. John Hickenloope's Facebook page or the Trump administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Thu
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 25
|Samantha Blackwood
|24
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC