Head of El Paso County GOP to face charges in death of Colorado Springs florist

El Paso County GOP Chairman Trevor Dierdorff has been charged in the death of longtime Platte Floral owner Mel Tolbert. Dierdorff, 45, is accused of driving carelessly when he hit 79-year-old Tolbert, who was walking behind Dierdorff's vehicle as he tried to back into a parking space on Tejon Street April 2, Colorado Springs police said Wednesday.

